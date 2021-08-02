What Is A Thyroid Problem And How Can You Treat It?

The thyroid is a health problem for many people in today’s time. Hormone imbalances also occur with weight gain in the thyroid. According to one study, women have ten times more thyroid than men. The main reason for this is the prevalence of autoimmune problems in women.

According to the report of SRL Diagnostics, 20 percent of women were found to be positive for thyroid antibodies, compared to 15 percent in men. In fact, 18 percent of the population aged 31 to 45 have been found positive for thyroid antibodies. The largest number of people have tested positive for thyroid antibodies in northern India.

Thyroid disorders affect the thyroid gland, which is a butterfly-shaped organ located in the front of the neck below Adam’s apple. Hormones made and stored by the thyroid gland affect the functioning of various organs of the body. These hormones regulate the metabolic rate of the body, the functioning of the heart and digestive system, brain development, muscle control, bone maintenance, and a person’s mood.

How to maintain it?

Stay away from processed food:

Processed food cannot be included in a balanced diet. Foods that contain sugar, dyes, artificial flavors, and sweeteners should not be included in the diet. Along with this, one should avoid consuming fat-free, sugar-free, and low-fat foods.

Exercise:

Take proper medicine and regular exercise to maintain your thyroid level. You can add a healthy meal to your exercise routine. A common exercise for thyroid patients is bike riding, Hill climbing, jumping rope, water aerobics, etc.

Maintain Iodine Level:

Thyroid problems often arise from iodine deficiency. This problem is common in women as they age. Eat iodine-rich foods like seafood, cruciferous vegetables.

Take a Balanced diet:

A balanced diet is most important to keep the thyroid healthy. Inflammation in the intestines can cause thyroid problems. In this way, it is necessary to take a balanced diet to prevent any problems. Two to three types of vegetables and fruits must be consumed daily.