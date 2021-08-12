What Is Grief Sex? Does It Help? Why Do People Indulge In It?

Sex and grief have one unspoken relationship. People have different ways of coping up to stress. That is real with grief, but it’s also real that sex is used to cope with grief and the ravages of loss. Sexual desire is affected by three factors: psychological, social, and biological.

Many people get deeply torn by loss and grief. It impacts social adjustment and emotional stability. There is an external loss that combines with a desire that drives a craving to sexually act in ways that are evoked from a psychological emptiness and melancholia.

Sex is used to overcome grief. Many people see it as a way to disappear and escape the tension. Engaging in a one-night stand allows no strings attached. This leads to forgetting the grief and also no ties are attached to the person.

When a loss is sudden, one goes numb. This desire to feel something leads to grief sex. When sex is used to cope with grief during the mourning process, one can seek dangerous or painful sex.

Sexual urges can be intense when grief makes one feel bitter about the world. Sex is used to fill that void and an empty hole in life.

It is not uncommon knowledge that when we are experiencing emotional pain, we will seek out ways to ease the torment. Having sex causes us to release feel-good neurotransmitters and pain-reducing hormones that can, at least temporarily, give us reprieve from the immeasurable pain or numbness.

If you’re wondering if one should engage in it, there is no one answer. It can be a yes, and it can be a no.

There are seven billion people and seven billion minds. Very often we see how people differently react to different situations. It might help someone, temporarily. Though, sex during grief can never be a permanent solution. If one wants to escape the problems and grief of life by engaging in sex, he/she might suppress the guilt and grief even further.

While sex while grieving helps temporarily, one should always seek out a therapist and try a different, and permanent approach to the situation