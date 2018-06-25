King Khan Shah Rukh Khan is one of those rare actors from Bollywood who are very active on social media. Shah Rukh never hesitates to share the details of his professional and, sometimes, personal lives on his Twitter account. Be it his upcoming film projects or selfies with his children, Shah Rukh makes sure to share little snippets of himself by tweeting his thoughts and opinions.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted a cryptic tweet which sounded almost sad and gloomy. Mumbai is facing heavy downpour these days and the whole city is facing heavy rainfall. Looks like that our dear Badshah Khan is also affected by gloomy and erratic rains. The actor took to Twitter to share his pensive thoughts.

He wrote, ” Just…on a Rainy day. When u feel, u r Not the place of truth…when u feel sad…just remind urself, that this world is Tiny, as a matter of fact it’s way smaller than your tear. So don’t waste them… I think it’s that time of the day when I should go & write in my book…or not. “

Check out the original tweet:

Just…on a Rainy day. When u feel, u r Not the place of truth…when u feel sad…just remind urself, that this world is Tiny, as a matter of fact it’s way smaller than your tear. So don’t waste them… I think it’s that time of the day when I should go & write in my book…or not. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 23, 2018

We are wondering what made Shah Rukh so melancholic?

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will soon be seen in Anand L Rai’s “Zero’. He will be seen playing a double role in the movie, one of which is of a dwarf. “Zero” also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in lead roles. The trio will share screen space together the first time after ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. The movie will many superstars in cameo roles like Salman Khan, late actress Sridevi, Rani Mukherjee among others. ‘Zero’ will release on 21st December 2018.