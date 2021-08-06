What?! Padmini Kohlapure Kissed Prince Charles?

In 1980, the Bollywood industry was still not open about shooting and broadcasting intimate scenes, when Padmini Kohlapure left everyone stunned when she cheek-kissed Prince Charles.

Yes, we’re talking about Prince Charles of the United Kingdom. Long before marrying Princess Diana, he paid a visit to India. Padmini became so excited that she welcomed him with a garland and shyly planted a kiss on his cheeks. And was left embarrassed later as it was a big deal at that time.

A short video of this incident circulated on YouTube recently. The scene rocked both, India and the UK. Padmini was so embarrassed that in an interview in 2013, she revealed that she was recognized as the woman who kissed Prince Charles.

“He was visiting Mumbai and I don’t know what he thought that he wanted to see a shoot. We were shooting for Ahista Ahista at Rajkamal Studios. Shashikalaji did his Indian aarti and I just greeted him with a peck on his cheek. But, in those days, it became a big thing. I remember I went to London for a holiday and this British immigration officer asked me, ‘Are you the same person who kissed Prince Charles?’ I was left embarrassed,” she told a leading daily in 2013.

She said the media made it a big deal when it wasn’t.

Padmini started her career in Bollywood as a child artist. She played the character of young Zeenat Aman in the film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She starred later in many blockbusters like Prem Rog, Souten, Woh Saat Din, and Pyar Jhukta Nahin.

In an interview with leading daily, she opened up about her regrets. Padmini had said that she rejected films that eventually went to Sridevi, Rekha, and Rati Agnihotri. She said she regretted turning down Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili.