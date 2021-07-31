What! Riteish Touched Genelia’s Feet 8 Times At Their Wedding-Find Out Why
Genelia Dsouza and Riteish Deshmukh make for one of the cutest couples in the Bollywood industry. The two keep their fans entertained by fabricating funny reels together. They have completed over nine years of blissful married life and have two sons together, Rahul and Riaan.
Genelia and Riteish will be appearing in the upcoming episode of the dance reality show, Super dancer chapter 4. The two will substitute Shilpa Shetty, who was one of the judges on the show before her husband, Raj Kundra’s arrest, and is currently on a break. This week, the show will follow a wedding theme and performances will be designed accordingly.
Now, the promo of the same has aired. In it, we can hear some interesting revelations by Genelia about her and Riteish’s wedding. Genelia is seen revealing that her husband Riteish Deshmukh had to touch her feet eight times during their wedding.
In the promo, Genelia confessed that one of the performances reminded her of her wedding to Ritesh. Reminiscing the same, Genelia said, “Oh my God! Your performance reminded me of my wedding! We may have modernized our weddings and turned them into another party, but, I adore traditional weddings and consider myself fortunate to have attended one. Every ceremony was a blast for me, and I was very emotional during my Bidaai as well, but we all had a great time.”
Continuing it with a big smile on her face, Genelia said, “Of course, Ritesh had to touch my feet, eight times.” She did a mini-victory dance too. To this revelation, Riteish jokingly said, “I think the priest knew what I am supposed to do after the wedding. He made me practice it before.” For the unknown, the tradition is a part of Maharashtrian weddings.
Riteish and Genelia’s love affair began on the sets of their film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. At first, Genelia thought he would be a spoilt brat since he was the son of the chief minister of the state. Confessing the same, Genelia in an earlier interview said, “Honestly, I thought that Riteish is this rich, very connected brat, so I shouldn’t look at him and talk to him, so I didn’t. He was wondering why am I not talking. He was very sweet, so I wanted to talk to him, but I was like, one shouldn’t feel that I am talking to you because you are the chief minister’s son and all of that. But anyway, we started talking, and then we never stopped for the next 18 years.”