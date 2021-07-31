In the promo, Genelia confessed that one of the performances reminded her of her wedding to Ritesh. Reminiscing the same, Genelia said, “Oh my God! Your performance reminded me of my wedding! We may have modernized our weddings and turned them into another party, but, I adore traditional weddings and consider myself fortunate to have attended one. Every ceremony was a blast for me, and I was very emotional during my Bidaai as well, but we all had a great time.”

Continuing it with a big smile on her face, Genelia said, “Of course, Ritesh had to touch my feet, eight times.” She did a mini-victory dance too. To this revelation, Riteish jokingly said, “I think the priest knew what I am supposed to do after the wedding. He made me practice it before.” For the unknown, the tradition is a part of Maharashtrian weddings.

Riteish and Genelia’s love affair began on the sets of their film Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. At first, Genelia thought he would be a spoilt brat since he was the son of the chief minister of the state. Confessing the same, Genelia in an earlier interview said, “Honestly, I thought that Riteish is this rich, very connected brat, so I shouldn’t look at him and talk to him, so I didn’t. He was wondering why am I not talking. He was very sweet, so I wanted to talk to him, but I was like, one shouldn’t feel that I am talking to you because you are the chief minister’s son and all of that. But anyway, we started talking, and then we never stopped for the next 18 years.”