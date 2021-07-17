What Should You Look For If You Are Joining A New Organization? 

Getting a job doesn’t necessarily mean you have got your career or have got a good break. You might want to hold back your horses and control your excitement to consider few things before joining. “Before joining” is important because if it is beyond what you imagined you cannot leave the organization immediately. It will look bad on your resume. There are many factors you should consider to have a long-term association with your organization.

Retention Rate – On average what is the time spent by an employee in the organization. For how many years most of the employees have worked in the organization. What were the reasons for people who wanted to discontinue their services? Answers to these questions will be given mostly by the HR department, but be ready for light answers because they will not want to show their dark side. So read between lines and ask questions. There are also websites where you get company reviews as well as reviews of previous employees.

Imagine yourself doing that work. How do you feel while you are at work? What vibes do you get when you go to the office or when you meet your would-be colleagues? Meet your boss if you get a chance. If possible get friendly with a colleague and try to extract information about your immediate boss or people with whom you would be working. Take them into confidence, they shouldn’t feel anything otherwise. Be careful while doing this, see to it that it doesn’t backfire on you.

Do you see yourself in this organization after 5 years? If your answer is yes, well good then you can continue. If your answer is no, I am sure you must be having your reasons for that and you have different plans. Will this job profile and company give you enough opportunities and exposure that you are expecting? So consider everything before joining.