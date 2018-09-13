You eat pancakes for breakfast or grab a granola bar with packaged orange juice. Your lunch looks like a Subway sandwich and coffee. And when you reach home battered and tired at the end of the day, dinner means instant soup or ready-to-eat pasta. Sounds familiar? This describes the majority of the youth today. There isn’t anything outwardly wrong with this diet. However, in the long run, this lifestyle might cause major health repercussions. What you need asap is Clean Eating. Read on to know more about it…

What is Clean Eating?

Clean Eating is a practice in which one eats minimum to zero processed food and eats more real food. That means staying away from refined sugar, preservatives, unhealthy fats and added salt. Clean Eating emphasises on eating whole foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains, proteins and healthy fats.

Why Should You Practice Clean Eating?

Anything from bread to soda is categorized as processed food. Not all processed foods are bad for you. It depends on how much your food is processed. Instant oats and pasteurized milk are also processed but they are way healthier than diet coke and pizza. Relying heavily on processed foods impose health threats like hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases and obesity, to name a few.

How To Practice Clean Eating?

At first, clean eating might seem tricky and daunting to you but with time and thought, it will feel like a cake walk. To start off, include more fresh vegetables and fruits in your everyday diet. Eat more of nuts, whole wheat bread and pasta, quinoa, brown rice, and whole grains. To make it easier, try to eat healthier substitutes for what you normally would eat. For example: