Marvel has been making big money across the globe with latest hits like Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool among many others and has a list films already in the making which are set to release in the coming year. India has one of the biggest fan base and audience when it comes to the Marvel universe and makes them hefty profits.

So, it’s no surprise that they’ve shown interest in making Indian content that can be more relatable to the Indian audience. With Netflix, Amazon already making good money with their quality content in India, more big names of Hollywood and across the globe are thinking about collaborating and working alongside Indian cinema and content.

Stephen King, VP of Creative Development in Marvel recently spoke to Indian express talking about to expanding to India and he already has a Superstar in mind! During the interview, Stephen said, “It’s the belief that there is a hero inside all of us. Within each of us is the belief that we can be better than who we are. I think that’s exciting for everybody.” Not only that, ”We want to find a way to create characters that have a home in this world so we can bring Indian culture to the core North American Marvel fan. Let them understand a different part of the world too. I think that’s going to be an exciting thing for Marvel. My hope is that the fan in India feels just as much part of the Marvel universe as some kid in New York.”

On being asked about any future collaboration with Indian actors in a Marvel movie, Stephen laughed and said, “If we make Indian content, we have to put Shah Rukh Khan. He has to be in it.”

Now don’t forget that our King Khan already has some experience in the superhero business, with RaOne. Though the movie didn’t so as well as it was expected, there was no doubt that SRK’s stellar performance. So, we know that if a role drops by his side, he will definitely do it justice! The Marvel universe is saved, yet another time!

Our Badshah’s is busy shooting is movie Zero these days, in which he will be playing the role of a dwarf. He is cast alongside the gorgeous actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kai. The film is set to release at the end of this year.