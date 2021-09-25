Actors Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan are very good friends. These two actors have also worked together in films. You must have often heard Ajay and Abhishek Bachchan praising each other. But, do you know the story when Abhishek Bachchan had to spend the night sleeping on the footpath instead of the hotel because of Ajay Devgn. If you do not know, then we are telling you the incident, due to which Abhishek Bachchan had to throw his stuff out of the room for Ajay Devgn and gave him room. By the way, Ajay Devgan is Abhishek Bachchan’s senior in the film industry. But the friendship of both is very solid. This friendship is about 23 years old. At that time, during the shooting of a film, Ajay Devgan and Abhishek Bachchan fell in love and both became close friends.



Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan became friends in the year 1998. This was the period when the shooting of the film Major Saab was going on. Abhishek Bachchan was working as a production boy in this film. At the same time, both of them became friends, whose story is shared by Ajay and Abhishek. A song for this film was to be shot in Austria. Being the production boy, Abhishek Bachchan had to pick up Ajay Devgn from the airport and make him stay at the hotel. But something happened that Abhishek Bachchan had to drink alcohol while sitting with Ajay Devgn and their friendship was confirmed. Ajay Devgn himself revealed this and said that when he reached Austria, after checking in at the hotel, he went downstairs for a drink. He also offered a drink to Abhishek. But, Abhishek Bachchan refused to have a drink with him. Where was Ajay Devgn supposed to believe? He then offered a drink to Abhishek Bachchan the next day. On this, Abhishek told Ajay Devgan that if he does not tell his father Amitabh Bachchan about this, then he can sit with him and have a drink. After this, Abhishek Bachchan sat down with Ajay Devgn and took a drink.

Abhishek told why he needed to drink alcohol that night? He said that after being a production boy, he was constantly making mistakes. He forgot to book a car to take Ajay Devgn from the airport to the hotel. After that, he hardly arranged for a taxi. After reaching the hotel, he remembered that he had not even booked a room for Ajay Devgn. After this, Abhishek threw his belongings out of the room and gave the room to Ajay Devgn. Due to which he had to spend that night on the sidewalk outside the hotel.