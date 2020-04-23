Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is an eternal beauty is ruling the world with her stunning looks and amazing personality was made Miss World in the year 1994. She made her acting debut in Mani Ratnam’s 1997 Tamil film Iruvar and had her first Bollywood film release in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with actor Bobby Deol that same year. The actress always makes it to the headline and continued to deliver stellar performances and stunned everyone with her acting skills.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has astonished on the cinema since the ’90s and given us some model exhibitions throughout the years. The actress has taken hearts and prevailed upon crowds with her acting, dance, moves and expressions. Aside from being in the news for her movies, Aishwarya likewise took the spotlight for her own life particularly when she was involves with in a relationship with Salman Khan. For the unversed, the sentiment between the two began at some point around in 1997 and started flaming out in 2001.

We’ve all known about the story of how Salman Khan’s unreliable nature unleashed devastation in Ash’s life. The actress likewise missed out on 4 major movies because of Salman’s uncertain conduct. Only seven days before an honor appear in 2002, Aishwarya and Salman got into a tiff which didn’t end well. Newspaper reports around then even expressed that the actor wound up genuinely harming Aishwarya. The bits of gossip were fuelled further when Aishwarya went to the 2002 Filmfare grants with a broke arm and tinted shades.

Aishwarya proceeded to win the Best Actress and even showed up in front of an audience to gather her honor. With a dark cast and tinted shades, Aishwarya expressed gratitude toward numerous individuals including Salman. Furthermore, the actress additionally made a point to address the occurrence in her thankyou speech. Notwithstanding, she expressed that she fell outside her structure door and wound up harming herself.

In a meeting that year she again affirmed to Filmfare, “For what reason don’t individuals accept that I tumbled down the steps? Similar media depicted me as a resilient lady. Presently it needs to paint me as a vulnerable one. I could never endure babble conduct. It’s not possible for anyone to act viciously with me. Indeed, Even Arnold Schwarzenegger can get hurt in an accident. So, why can’t I? I would have retaliated if I were physically attacked. This news is baseless. My silence has further fuelled the rumours. But I don’t like to react on frivolous things.”

