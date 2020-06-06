When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor appeared for Ganesh Puja at the Ambani Residence a few years back, no one speculated even a single bit. However, as months passed, the two came out to be closer and declared their love for each other. They made it official and now don’t even shy away from expressing their love. In a chat show, Alia Bhatt was being regularly questioned about her love life and all of a sudden she was questioned about her favorite sex position.

During an interview with Vogue India, Alia Bhatt was asked about her favorite sex position. Raai actor didn’t shy a bit to reveal such information, she replied instantly that she like ‘the classic missionary’ because she is a very simple person.

This interview was conducted way before she was dating Ranbir, during promotions for Dear Zindagi which features Shah Rukh Khan. Well, this interview isn’t a recent one. It was way before she started dating Ranbir. It was when she was promoting her movie, Dear Zindagi.

Alia is quite vocal about her personal life. During the same interview, she was asked whether she was checking her boyfriend’s phone whenever he’s away. to which she replied with a shrug, “I know the password to my boyfriend’s phone.”

Meanwhile, Alia is spending the lockdown period with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. A few days ago, Alia took to her Instagram and shared her new look with chopped hair. Alia Bhatt had written, “60 days later – stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge. Dear @sohfitofficial don’t know what I would’ve done without you’.. you guys are just the best @nonie.tuxen #sohfit40daychallenge P.S – Yes I cut my hair AT HOME – thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop.”

