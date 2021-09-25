Sunjay Dutt made his Bollywood debut with Rocky, who was directed by his father Sunil Dutt. While the movie featured Sanjay as a popular star, the actor recently revealed that he had a hard time on set.

When Sanjay Dutt appeared in chapter 4 of Super Dancer, he revealed that he was once yelled at for taking a lunch break without Sunil’s Dutt permission. He also said that he would refer to Sunil as “Sir” on Rocky’s sets.

“Working on Rocky was a hard task and especially because my father was the director. We didn’t use to have lunch break. Once his assistant, Farooq Bhai came and told me that we don’t have a lunch break but I could go and have something. While I was eating the food dad was ready with the shot and asked where I was. Farooq Bhai told him I had gone for lunch and my dad got angry and told him to call me right away. He started shouting at me, asking ‘Who told you to go have lunch, did I say it is a break?’ and all the stuff. He said, ‘Don’t think you are Sunil Dutt’s son’,” he said.

“I used to call him ‘sir’ on the sets so I told him it was Farooq sir who told me to and then when he asked Farooq Bhai he denied it. He started saying, ‘Kids these days don’t even think of asking for permission just want to get on with their own stuff’. He started saying that ‘you should have asked Sunil sir before eating, who told you to eat without permission’, and in my head, I was like, ‘You told me to eat,” he added.

Since his debut, Sanjay has starred in numerous hit movies. These include Sadak, Naam, Saajan, Khal Nayak, Vaastav, and the Munna Bhai series. Sanjay was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India and is preparing KGF: Chapter 2.