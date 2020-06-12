Deepika Padukone made her acting debut in 2006 as the title character of the Kannada film Aishwarya. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2007 alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om and stunned everyone with her stellar performance. The actress again worked together with SRK in the year 2013 in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express and afterwards again in the year 2014 in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year.

Deepika shares an incredible affinity with Shah Rukh and both create magic on-screen. After this, the team rejoined in a show in the year 2017 Baatein with Baadshah which was hosted by King Khan himself. The King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan who can make young ladies’ hearts ripple and welcome a grin on their countenances had once made Deepika Padukone cry on his popular chat show? What had happened was that the actress was the first special guest on his show.

The actress talked about everything from her childhood to modelling days to her acting career. DP even opened up about her battle with depression and how she defeated it. Yet, during a fragment, the Padmaavat actress was left in tears when Shah Rukh read a letter that was composed by DP’s mom, Ujala Padukone.

In the letter, Mrs Padukone wrote to Deepika that she is glad and upbeat that her little girl has scaled extraordinary statures in her field, yet additionally reminded that how she was a boyish girl in her childhood. She additionally pondered Deepika’s excursion and said that she has yielded a ton to arrive. She likewise referenced how she has been without any help working and running her office and home alone. The letter read, “Humare liye tum koi star nahi, balki humesha humari pyaari Deepika rahogi (You are not a star in our eyes; you will always be our dear Deepika)”

New Delhi: Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone during a press conference to promote their upcoming film `Happy New Year` in New Delhi, on Oct.20, 2014. (Photo: Amlan Paliwal/IANS)

When SRK read this inspiring letter to his Chennai Express co-star, Deepika Padukone couldn’t quit crying. Shah Rukh rushes up to wipe her tears and afterwards made her laugh by perusing a funny letter straight away.