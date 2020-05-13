Actress Divyanka Tripathi is happily wedded to her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya from 2016. Before finding her happily ever-after with hubby Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka was in a 9-year-long relationship with Television actor Sharad Malhotra until 2015. As the actress was in long term relationship with her Banoo Main Teri Dulhann co-star, in an old video shared on the internet, Divyanka is seen breaking down into tears while talking about her ex-boyfriend Sharad. In the video resurfaced online from a chat show, the actress talks about what went wrong between Sharad and her relationship and how she overcomes the breakup.

While in converstaion with Rajeev Khandelwal on the talk show Juzz Baatt, when asked how she attempted to spare her relationship, “I tried everything. Do you know the extent to which I went? I went to the level of superstition.” Talking about the level of superstition she went, the actress revealed that she started meeting strange people and would ask them if someone has done something with Sharad. She said, “I started meeting strange people and I would ask them, ‘Has someone done something on him? How can this happen after eight years?”

Talking about the video, Divyanka also spoke about how there was a time when she questioned about if one had to do so much to gain someone’s love and trust, asking herself if it was even love then. Divyanka expressed, “There came a point when I questioned that if you had to do so much just to gain someone’s love, was it even love? It is better to stay alone.” Later, holding her tears back, Divyanka mentioned that It took some time for her to come to terms with everything and understand that it is not meant to be. She then added, “Superstition is a terrible thing, never get caught up in it. I became stupid.”

Meanwhile, On the chat, Divyanka also talked about how she understands that everyone has their journey and along the way, a person goes on to meet with different people and also has an opportunity to learn something from each one of them. The actress shared that after her breakup with Sharad, she felt like her life had ended and she will never be able to trust anyone again.