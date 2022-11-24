At the same time as the promotions of Ghajini become at its height, a rumour unfolds like wildfire that Jiah Khan is Aamir Khan’s step-sister.

Aamir Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood and it’s miles natural that being a massive megastar there may be some type of drawbacks. Actors get embroiled in controversy for something they said or did, however, there are instances whilst even they take hold of attention because of faux rumours. Something comparable took place when Khan was promoting Ghajini and all through the time there are rumours making rounds that Jiah Khan was his step-sister.

For the unversed, Jiah additionally performed a small yet important role in Aamir’s film and the film even helped her to show her skills to a bigger target market. She later went on to work with Akshay Kumar in Housefull which turned into many of the maximum-grossing films of 2010.

Coming returned to the topic, while the promotions of Ghajini were at their peak, a rumour spread like a wildfire that Jiah Khan is Aamir Khan’s step-sister. As said through a Bollywood Journalist, the news came to light after an ebook claimed that Jiah’s mom Rabiya Amin was rumoured to be in a relationship with Aamir’s father, Tahir Hussain.

Lower back in the day, Rabiya Amin and Tahir Hussain also worked in a few movies. The reports in addition went on to discover similarities between Aamir Khan and Jiah Khan’s facial capabilities. Even though Aamir in no way reacted to the reports but his father and Jiah denied such rumours.

Speaking to a news portal, Tahir informed, “As far as I recognize, Rabiya is married to a person from Pakistan. Rabiya is a close friend of mine, however, I was never married to her and Jiah isn’t always my daughter.” At the same time as Jiah turned irked by the reports and talking about the identical, she informed, “this is untrue and utter garbage. To be frank I don’t know much about my father and I’ve never requested my mom approximately him. All I recognise is that he changed into an American.”

At the work front, Aamir Khan was visible in Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.