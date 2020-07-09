Kapil Sharma’s crush on Deepika Padukone is not hidden. Everyone knows that Kapil had a huge crush on the actress. However, she chose Ranveer Singh as her life partner and Kapil went on to marry Ginni Chatrath. Now, we have a throwback video where Kapil Sharma can be seen talking about how he was teased by Ranveer Singh on his wedding day with Deepika Padukone.

In the video, Kapil Sharma could be seen saying, “Mere ko shaadi mein bulaake jo humiliate kiya hai na usne. Pata hai usne kya kiya? Aap toh thi nahi, uss taraf gayi thi guests se milne. Mere ko bulake kehta hai, ‘Dekh, Deepika le gaya main (He humiliated me so much after inviting me to the wedding. Do you know what he did? You were not there, you were attending to some guests on the other side of the room. He called me and said, ‘See, I got Deepika)!’”

Deepika laughed and said that what Kapil was saying was indeed true. He continued, “Aise karna chahiye? Mehmaan ko bulake (Should he have done this? After inviting someone as a guest)…” Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBlFdoihS8Y/?utm_source=ig_embed

Ranveer and Deepika were in a relationship for six years before they tied the knot in 2018. During an Instagram chat, he credited her for his achievements. He added that she kept him on track and did not let the pressures of being a movie star get to him. “It’s my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and been with her since then. I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost,” he said.