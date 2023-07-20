When Karan Patel Had Announced His Marriage Within Three Days Of Breakup With Kamya Punjabi!

TV actors Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi were one of the most popular couples of telly town. Everyone loved their pair. The fans were waiting for the marriage of Karan and Kamya. But destiny had other plans. The duo ended their four-year long relationship on a bitter note. The biggest shock for the fans was when Karan announced his marriage with actress Ankita Bhargava in just 3 days after his breakup with Kamya. Let us find out what led to Karan and Kamya’s breakup.

If reports are to be believed, Karan was dating someone else along with Kamya. The actress came to know about Karan cheating on her. Soon after, she made many allegations against Karan.

According to a news of Bollywood Shaadis, Karan was seeing Kamya’s good friend and late actress Pratyusha Banerjee alongside Kamya. When it came to the knowledge of Kamya, she confronted Karan, but he refused his involvement with Pratyusha. Later, Kamya gave many chances to Karan but he did not improve.

If reports are to be believed, there used to be a constant fight between Karan and Kamya. Kamya was upset with Karan’s casanova image and she was repeatedly giving him warnings. Her level of patience broke when even after making so many promises, Karan was constantly cheating on her. After a point, Kamya had a breakup with Karan. Karan shocked one and all when he announced his marriage to Ankita only three days after the breakup with Kamya. When Kamya asked Karan why Ankita, he said that she only named her.

For the unversed, Karan Patel and Kamya Punjabi have moved on in their lives. While Karan married Ankita in 2015, Kamya tied the knot with Shalabh Dang for the second time in 2020.