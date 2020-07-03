Kareena Kapoor Khan became the official begum of Bollywood after marrying the Nawab of Pataudi Saif Ali Khan. She is known to be the biggest gossipmonger when has all the news of what’s happening in the industry. And this Kapoor girl doesn’t shy away from expressing her views openly despite knowing that her views influence others. During an event, Kareena Kapoor talked about Vidya Balan being fat and how every girl aims at being fat.

Vidya Balan gave one of her best performances in The Dirty Picture. However, she had to gain weight to meet the character requirements, which led to such massive success. At the same time, Kareena Kapoor was grabbing headlines for her size zero figure. During an event, Kareena Kapoor had said, "Being fat is not sexy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn't want to be thin is talking nonsense. It's every girl's dream."

She just didn’t stop there, Bebo further added, “It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don’t want to look plump or fat!” Yes, it was a below-the-belt comment coming from a leading actress. To that Vidya replied in her own style. In an interview to The Times of India, she said, “It can’t get dirtier than ‘The Dirty Picture’. They could make a ‘Heroine’ but no one will be able to make ‘The Dirty Picture’.”

