When Katrina Kaif Called Varun Dhawan An ‘Idiot’ On Koffee With Karan, The Actor Was Left Humiliated

Katrina Kaif’s utter irritation with Varun Dhawan, which caused her to publicly label him “foolish” in front of Karan Johar, was triggered by THIS. Katrina Kaif and Varun Dhawan appeared on Koffee With Karan, and during their conversation, the Tiger 3 actress labelled the Bawaal star dumb, prompting a humiliated expression from Dhawan.

The conversation and the remarks

Katrina and Varun are shown talking about how, when they met Salman Khan when she was 17, Katrina thought that he was looking her out along with run Kapoor. Speaking on Karan’s show, Katrina said, “Varun and Arjun Kapoor met me when I was 17. A group of us including Salman Khan, Varun, and Arjun were strolling around on the bandstand. Varun was looking at me curiously”.

She continued, “I enjoy making statements like these, yet he turned out to be fine. Therefore, he ran into some sort of difficulty. She said, “Salman Khan pulled up on it.” After that, Varun and Arjun formed a club and dubbed it “I hate Katrina.” It was a hate group for me, and they had nothing but hatred for me. I have no idea why they despised me so much. I didn’t see anything suspicious, so I continued on my way. That’s on them, because they were right behind me.

Katrina let the cat out of the bag when she and Anushka Sharma appeared on Karan’s show. Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif two years ago, and the couple has been happily married ever since. When you put their names together, Vickat, they instantly gain a massive following.