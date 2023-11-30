When Katrina Kaif Opened Up About Catfight with Bipasha Basu, Dropped Hints on Their Fallout

Many in B-Town know Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu for their notorious catfight. According to Katrina, here is the root of their disagreement!

It is well known that these two Bollywood stars don’t always get along, and they aren’t afraid to say so. One pair of Bollywood stars who have problems is Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif. Salman Khan and John Abraham did not get along when they were boyfriends, so it was not a surprise that they do not get along with their current partners either.

And when Katrina Kaif talked about her fight with Bipasha Basu

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan featured appearances from Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta in 2008. Karan, being his usual snoopy self, probed Katrina about her feud with Bipasha Basu among other personal matters during her time on the show.

Katrina Kaif said awesome things about Bipasha Basu

Karan Johar asked Katrina Kaif about it, and Kaif said that Kaif had already explained her stance on the matter and that Johar should ask Bipasha Basu. “That is something, that honestly, you will have to ask her,” Katrina stated after praising Bipasha.

Katrina Kaif dropped hints on why she and Bipasha are feuding

Tiger 3 actress continued by telling Karan Johar that, although they aren’t on speaking terms, she loves Bipasha Basu. Katrina liked how entertaining and opinionated Bipasha was and thought that mistakes might be caused by outside factors.



Moment Bipasha Basu said that Katrina Kaif and She don’t speak

Bipasha Basu said in an Anna M.M. Vetticad-hosted Star Trek episode that she gets along with the majority of her male co-stars and not with the females. Katrina praised Bipasha’s entertaining and opinionated nature, speculating on external influences causing misunderstandings. She clarified intentions amid online interpretations. Perhaps it’s because of our beauties, Salman Khan and John Abraham, but our work was never affected by them. Despite our silence during Race, that gunfire never ceased.

Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif’s Cold War

There are rumors that Abbas Mastan made separate scenes for Bipasha and Katrina in “Race” so that they wouldn’t connect with each other. Because they were seen as competitors, separate ads were planned for them.

