When Mahesh Bhatt threw a chappal at Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is recognized for her top-notch acting skills. She also stays in news for making audacious and controversial statements online. She is the one who has criticized the nepotism in Bollywood and said that the film industry is a really tough place for outsiders. Her sister Rangoli Chandel also takes to social media to air her views and a number of times she gets involved in various controversies related to her sister Kangana Ranaut.

In 2019, Rangoli Chandel attacked and fiercely criticized Alia Bhatt and her family and claimed that Mahesh Bhatt once threw a chappal(slipper) at her sister Kangana Ranaut. This happened after a tweet by Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan who had proclaimed that Mahesh Bhatt had given a big Bollywood break to Kangana Ranaut and now she was attacking him and their daughter.

Soni Razdan’s tweet reads, “Mahesh Bhatt is the man who has given her(Kangana Ranaut) a break…she goes on to attack his wife and daughter over and over again. What is left to be said then about abuse and hatred I wonder. Apart from character, of course. Agenda? What’s hers?”

In response to this tweet, Rangoli revealed that Mahesh Bhatt threw a chappal(slipper) at Kangana Ranaut at the screening of Woh Lamhe in 2006. Rangoli tweeted, “Dear Soni Ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt Ji was working as creative director. Please note that he doesn’t own that production house. After Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he (Mahesh Bhatt) threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see the preview.”

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in the biographical Thalaivi based on the life of late J. Jayalalithaa. Then she is also working on Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad. Also, she will be seen in Sai Kabir directorial Tiku weds Sheru. And finally, Kangana will be seen in Sarvesh Mewara helmed Tejas.