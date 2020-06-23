The inauspicious news of passing of skilled actor Sushant Singh Rajput because of the suicide came as a shock to many people. The demise of the on-screen character likewise brought up issues on the presence of factionalism and nepotism in the business. While numerous outcasts, for example, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more have cleared their ways into Bollywood, worldwide symbol Priyanka Chopra has spoken about her battle as an untouchable in the diversion business.

Winning the magnificence show and being delegated as Miss World in the year 2000, the on-screen character also had a lot of difficulties to become showbiz royalty in Bollywood. Priyanka Chopra during the Women In The World Summit held at Lincoln Center in New York City in 2019, had spoken about nepotism and Bollywood going connected at the hip. The on-screen character during this highest point talked how regardless of nepotism, scarcely any capable entertainers transformed the business and she additionally would have liked to do so when she started her profession.

The Desi Girl said, “Nepotism and Bollywood go hand in hand. But there have been few incredible actors over the years that have been able to penetrate that and make a name for themselves and then create their own legacy. Which is also what I am also hoping to do.”

PeeCee also added about the early days of her struggle, where she had no contacts in the industry. She said, “It was very hard. I did not know anyone. Everyone was friends with everybody when I joined the movie business. I was not very good at networking and going to the parties. It was a little difficult, but I kind of depended on the fact that I was not afraid to take on risky parts, ” she added.

Speaking of how hard she had to work to get into the industry and achieve her goals, the actress said, “I depended on the fact that I would do things and perform in my characters that when people come out of a movie they don’t recognise me they recognise my characters. I started working on the craft I started working on the art of it. Of course, I learnt dancing and made sure I was good at that.”