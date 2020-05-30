Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai were among the most discussed contestants in Bigg Boss 13. The two were at that point very mainstream TV stars and had even worked together in Dil Se Dil Tak. So when they entered Bigg Boss 13, their fans were excited and curious to see their chemistry and bonding on the reality show. While in the beginning we have seen these two fighting a lot and hitting the news headlines with their ongoing drama in the India’s biggest reality show , however towards the end, they made peace and to such an extent, that a few fans were trending on social media SidRa.

Presently for all SidRa fans out there, we discovered some throwback pictures of Rashami and Sidharth recreating the characters from Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh starrer Bajirao Mastani. We often saw Bollywood songs being recreated on TV. So also, Rashami Desai, Jasmin Bhasin, and Sidharth Shukla recreats Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh’s dressed up as avatars on Dil Se Dil Tak.

Pictures from the set had risen in those days and showed Rashami dressed exquisitely in a purple nauvari saree, looking excellent as Kashi Bai. She nailed the look with a nose ring, and adornments very like that of Priyanka Chopra’s look as Kashi Bai. Sidharth Shukla likewise looked amazingly attractive, dressed as Bajirao.In addition to the fact that they aced the look with flawlessness, however they also grooved to the song ‘Pinga’ from Bajirao Mastani. Take a look at the photos down below:

In the mean time, Bigg Boss 13’s Rashami Desai has took to her Instagram midst of lockdown and she is sharing staggering pictures of herself, and keeping her fans entertained with her TikTok videos.