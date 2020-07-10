‘Nepotism’ has gotten one of the most talked-about topics in the Bollywood industry of late, particularly after the terrible passing of Sushant Singh Rajput. Netizens are blaming Karan Johar for being the ‘flag-bearer’ of nepotism in Bollywood. In fact, it was Kangana Ranaut, who had legitimately called Karan Johar the ‘flag-bearer’ of nepotism on his show ‘Koffee with Karan’ back in the year 2017.

Karan Johar has gone on record to clear his picture from all the misguided judgments around him for disregarding gifted entertainers and advancing star kids. In the meantime, a few throwback videos of Bollywood big names discussing nepotism have been making adjusts on social media. In one of the viral recordings, from Koffee With Karan has circulated around the web where Karan Johar had asked Ishan Khatter to express a Bollywood stereotype, which is, in reality, obvious during a fast fire round on the show.

Reacting to this, Shahid Kapoor who was sitting close to Ishaan incited ‘nepotism’ as an answer. To which Ishaan said “I can say it?”, to this Shahid positively answered, ‘obviously you should.’ Afterwards, Karan Johar said that even Ishaan is a result of nepotism, to which Ishaan consented to it yet, in addition, said that the presence of nepotism in Bollywood is a ‘reality’.

The last time when Karan Johar opened up about nepotism in a meeting, he had said that why no open credit him for propelling new executives, who don’t have a place from this industry. He had stated: “We have introduced 21 debut directors. Out of which, I can say, 16-17 are not “nepotistic” young filmmakers”,

He also said that he had no direct contact with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who he launched with his movie ‘Student Of The Year’and he spotted him that they were working as assistant directors before making it big in the industry.