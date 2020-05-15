Sidharth Shukla is a winner of many hearts. He started out on TV and went on to act in a movie opposite Alia Bhatt. But his recent stint in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 has made him even more popular and won him a bigger fanbase. Now, we all love watching videos and pictures of Sidharth and we’ve found a throwback video fo Sidharth Shukla where he can be seen taking Salman Khan’s award on his behalf at an award show by Raveena Tandon.

The video starts with, Raveena Tandon comes on stage and announce an award for Salman Khan for hosting the Bigg Boss season 6. However, the actor wasn’t present at the award function as usual. So, Raveena requested the audience to collect his award on his behalf and get a hug. That’s when Sidharth Shukla stands to collect the award for Salman. After accepting the award, he said, “I accept this award on behalf of Salman Khan and will give it to him personally.” Take a look at the video:

Click here to watch the video directly on Instagram.

However, the highlight of the video is host Manish Paul’s impromptu singing, while Sidharth and Raveen exchanged greetings. Yes, Maniesh started crooning the famous rakhi song, ‘Behna ne bhai ki kalai pe.’ And the comedian’s hilarious take left the audience and co-host Drashti Dhami in splits.

However, one can’t deny that Sidhart’s admiration and respect for the actor and which was completely visible throughout the Bigg Boss season 13.