When Smita Patil Mocked Sridevi For Being A ‘Sex Symbol’; Stated She Got Lakhs For Exposing Her Legs!

Late actress Sridevi, who was born on August 13, 1963, in Sivakasi, was hailed as one of the nation’s most beautiful and legendary queen. Sridevi is known for her ground-breaking acting skills in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries. Her remarkable 50 years of legacy still lives in the hearts of many. Her on-screen personas were so bold and intricate that she was often labelled by netizens as a ‘sex symbol’. Smita Patil once expressed her pity for Sridevi in an open conversation while briefing how the film industry employed her character as a ‘seducing symbol’.

Sridevi Once Became A Target Of Harassment In Film Industry

In a previous interaction, Smita Patil once had a discussion about Sridevi’s work front. Smita expressed her opinion that Sridevi often became a target of sexual abuse or maltreatment in the entertainment industry.

Expressing about the roles Sridevi opted for at the time, Smita revealed that she was raised to believe that performing abrupt scenes for financial gain is acceptable. Smita introduced Sridevi stated about her friend and said:

“Sridevi is a good friend of mine. I really would like to talk to her, and ask her whether she is aware of the way she is being exploited. Maybe she is not. I cannot say I was not exploited. During ‘Chakra’ I was too naïve to realize the suggestion of that bathing scene. I was convinced and I defended it for years. It took me four years to realize – a thinking person like me. And these South Indian actresses have not even been brought up to think. Their surroundings don’t give them a chance to grow very much mentally. So it is only natural that they look at life through their parent’s eyes. They do these meaningless scenes to make enough money and get married.”

When Smita Patil was Asked To Enact A Revealing Scene

Smita remembered an event where she was asked to expose her legs for a delivery scene. She once revealed that her facial expressions for that scene were sufficient to convey the scene to the viewers. Smita had joked that if she hadn’t took hold of that scene, someone else would have done it for cash, indirectly slamming Sridevi and other actresses.

Further mentioning in the interview, Smita Patil had thus predicted the decline of South Indian film industry due to their portrayal of obscene and demeaning scenes to its spectators.

For the unversed, Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, after drowning herself in a hotel’s bathtub in Dubai. Her sudden demise has left an impinging remark over her family members’ hearts.