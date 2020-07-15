Ekta Kapoor’s Pavitra Rishta featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande was among one of the most-watched and cherished daily soap dramas. For fans, in any case, it isn’t the equivalent any longer after Sushant’s disastrous and troublesome death. Since the time the news hit the web, fans have been uncovering a portion of the different BTS or long-winded looks at Sushant as Manav with ex Ankita Lokhande as Archana and it’s downright sentimentality. Presently, a beautiful throwback video including Sushant, Ankita and their old buddy Mahesh Shetty is doing the rounds via social media and it sees SSR and Mahesh making jokes about Ankita’s mosquito nibble.

The video starts with Ankita making a grouchy face and indicating her dressed arm where she was chomped by the mosquito, while additionally uncovering she has got influenza. It at that point sees Sushant trolling Ankita by saying that the mosquito was eager to the point that he bit the on-screen character and she wound up getting a bed rest for five days in a row. Including onto the fun, Mahesh jokes how the mosquito was a tremendous aficionado of Ankita thus he gave her an adoration chomp, something that even Sushant otherwise known as Manav couldn’t accomplish throughout the previous two years. “Jo kaam Manav do saal se nahi kar paye woh is macchar ne ek baar mein kardiya.” The trio at that point parts into giggling.

“#happydays .throwback when Sushant and his best friend mahesh shetty making fun of Ankita on the sets. and it was said sushant made his last call to his best friend Mahesh shetty that night.. #omshanthi,” read the fan’s emotional caption. Look at the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB5aXQLD0AC/

On the other hand, an unreleased sentimental video of Sushant and Ankita named Jaisi Ho Waisi Raho, shot during their Pavitra Rishta days is becoming famous online via social media. It gives fans a look into Manav and Archana’s sizzling chemistry and demonstrates that they were for sure among a standout amongst other onscreen couples.