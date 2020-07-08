Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has shook everyone to the core. His friends Sandip Singh has come out to reveal many things about the actor and even his life. Sandip Singh also talked about Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and how she had almost given up her own career to ensure he succeeds. Even Sushant Singh Rajput’s father wasn’t able to talk much after his son’s death but he has mustered some courage to speak up and he has talked about Ankita Lokhande.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were in a relationship for 6 years, however, the two parted their ways for certain reasons. Sushant And Ankita met on the set of Pavitra Rishta and had even planned to get married, But, nothing went as planned and they broke up. In an interview with Tadka Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father revealed that Ankita Lokhande had him nt just in Mumbai, but in also in Patna. Sushant’s father was quoted saying, “Ha wo aayi bhi thi, Bombay bhi aayi thi aur Patna bhi aayi thi.” On their relationship, he said, “Yeh toh sanjog hai, jo hona hota hai hota hai.”

Now, we got our hands on a throwback video in which the late actor spoke about how much he loved his ex-girlfriend Ankita and was happy she was a part of his life. Talking about Love, Sushant said, “Mohabbat main nahi hai fark jeene aur marne ka, ussi ko dekh kar jeete hai jis kaafir pe dum nikle.” As SSR expressed how he feels about the idea of love, the actor continued to talk about Ankita and his relationship and her importance in his life.

Talking about his relationship with Ankita, the ‘MS Dhone: An Untold Story’ said, “Since the last six and a half years, Ankita has been very patient, very loving and she is very excited to be with me. So I don’t want to take a chance. She’s beautiful and I love her. I just want to be with her.” The actor mentioned he did not want to take a chance of losing her as she loved her too much. Talking about relationships, SSR said, “If you want to break a relationship every day you can come up with only one excuse, if you want to survive a relationship you will find a hundred excuses every day to survive a relationship and I just cannot do without. This is one reason why I am slightly emotional, vulnerable, I want to be insecure, and I want to be with her.”