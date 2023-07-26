‘Where Does Trigger Go In English Films?’: Varun Dhawan On Criticism Over Auschwitz Sequence In Bawaal!

Varun Dhawan is one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry. He is currently basking in the success of Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Bawaal. The film received immense praise and applause from the audience because of its captivating timeless love story and unique setting. As we know, the film got negative comments from netizens because of showing the lead characters visiting Auschwitz while imagining themselves being suffocated inside gas chambers in the concentration camp. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Varun finally opened up about the criticism Bawaal faced for that particular scene. Along with him, Janhvi Kapoor and Bawaal director were also present in the interview session.

Varun Dhawan breaks silence on criticism over Auschwitz sequence in Bawaal

During the exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked about the controversial Auschwitz analogy in Bawaal.

The actor said, “I respect everyone’s opinions and everyone has a right to have an opinion. Some people got triggered and sensitive about this but I don’t understand where that sensitivity or the trigger goes when they watch an English film. They are allowed to do and show everything and you will find that in a correct way.”

He indirectly mentioned Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer which is facing issues for the Bhagavad Gita scene. Varun said, “I know people who felt very triggered after watching the small scene from a recently released film but it’s a scene that is very important to our culture and our country but that is okay for you. So where does the criticism go then? But with us, you wanna get personal.”

Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari directed Bawaal is currently streaming on Prime Video in India.