Where Is Kim Ji Soo From “River Where The Moon Rises” Now?

After many years of hard work and playing supporting roles, South Korean actor, Kim Ji-soo was selected for the male lead role in “River Where the Moon Rises,” which was one of the blockbuster K-dramas.

However, amidst the shooting of the drama, according to Soompi, the actor was accused of perpetuating violence and sexual harassment when he was in school. The accusations were made in March 2021.



In July 2021, Kim Ji Soo’s legal representative, Shin & Kim, issued a statement saying that the person who posted accusing Kim of sexual assault had admitted the post was indeed “false.”

The actor also shared a handwritten apology on his Instagram, stating: “I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no excuse for my past misconduct. They were things that cannot be forgiven.”

According to the Republic World, amidst all the accusations Kim was removed from the series “River Where the Moon Rises.” Following this Kim’s legal representatives stated that they will take legal action against all those who published false posts against Kim Ji Soo and strained his reputation.

On 6 July 2021, the law firm issued a new statement stating the progress of the case. It was confirmed that the writer of the post claiming that Kim assaulted his wife, was false and apologized for the same. Also, the law firm stated that Kim Ji Soo has filed criminal complaints against people who continued to spread false facts about him.

Through a thorough investigation, the writer of the false post was identified.

The writer was a soldier who enlisted in the military. He admitted that he wrote the post and sent a handwritten apology from the military training centre sincerely apologizing for his actions. Kim Ji Soo accepted the apology and showed leniency without any conditions.

The firm continued and stated that the rumours about school violence were false and had no substantial proof to be proved otherwise.



Kim Ji Soo’s agency and law firm both stated that they will continue with their investigation and take legal measures against all those who spread false rumors against their client. As this caused a substantial loss to Kim Ji Soo’s reputation as well as his career in the entertainment industry.

Following all the school violence rumors and false accusations, Kim Ji Soo’s agency announced that the actor was to be enlisted for mandatory military service duties in October 2021.