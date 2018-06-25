A remarkable actor, an epitome of beauty, elegance at every step and what not! Veteran actor Rekha defines a lot more than this. From Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya to Salam-E-Ishq Meri Jaan, if these tracks left you spellbound years back, then you will feel the same devotion and enthusiasm when Rekha performed at IIFA 2018. With every dance step and swirl on the beats of the songs, the fans’ heart also followed the same rhythm. Everybody was mesmerized and was moonstruck the way she danced.

She effortlessly danced on the iconic songs like ‘In Aaakhon ki masti’ and ‘Cheez Kya Hai’ and brought that aura alive on the stage.

Watch her graceful dance performance right here:

Isn’t it a Jaw dropping performance?

Rekha wore a powder pink Anarkali bedazzled with silver zari work for her performance. Everybody was amazed at the way she performed, no she is not 63! These were the expression on each and every face. It was almost after two decades that she performed for any event and the wait for two decades paid off as she made the audience relive that era as she showered that era’s glimpses in every moment.

She also performed on the numbers of Mughal-E-Azam like ‘Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya’ and ‘Thare Rahiyo’ from Pakeezah.

Once more! Once More! The audience shouted this like anything as the 20 min performance was not enough for them. Every eye was just staring the brilliance that Rekha delivered in those moments.

Some actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and many other went on stage to cheer the actress and to curtain call the actress Salam-E-Ishq with her.

After her performance, Rekha said that “after sharing stage space with these great actors today, I feel I have become a better actor and a better person”.

By listening such words of glory, it proved that why she is different from the rest!

After the completion of the performance, she received a standing ovation from celebs and audience and the auditorium was resonating with strong applause and appraisal.

IIFA 2018 was a starry night. The award function was anchored by Riteish Deshmukh and Karan Johar. The night witnessed some other great performances as well.