‘Who Wouldn’t Want To Kiss Him?’: Shabana Azmi Opens Up On Her Liplock With Dharmendra in ‘RRKPK’

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi is currently winning accolades for her role in recently released film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’. Fans are quite surprised seeing her kissing scene with co-star Dharmendra in the movie. It has in fact become the talk of the town after a video of the same went viral on social media. Now, the actress too has reacted to the buzz surrounding her liplock scene with Dharmendra.

In a conversation with Zoom, Shabana said that she never thought it would create such a fuss. People are laughing and cheering when the kissing scene is appearing on screen. It was never an issue when she shot it. The actress admitted, “I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

Furthermore, Shabana revealed how her husband and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, reacted to her liplock scene. “He was not bothered by it. Rather, what bothered him was my rowdy behaviour. I was applauding, whistling, and shouting in the film. He was like, ‘I don’t know this woman sitting next to me’.”

Before Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra also talked about the much-hyped scene. He said that when the scene was narrated to him and Shabana, they did not get excited. But they understood that it was something that the film required and wasn’t forcefully put in. There was no awkwardness while they filmed it.

Talking about ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan. The Karan Johar’s directorial is receiving positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience.