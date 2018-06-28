Share

Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the hottest of them all?

Like every year, Maxim magazine has released the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List and we aren’t surprised that PeeCee has topped it, yet again. Yes, you read that right. Dressed in an all-white outfit on the magazine cover, she is looking every bit of gorgeous. The subtle pink lip colour, bold brows, and a lined eye – she is looking like a dream.

‘She’s got the talent, she’s got the brains and she’s definitely got the looks’. Is it any surprise that after millions of fans showed their support, @priyankachopra is back to top the 2018 Maxim India Hot 100 List and grace the cover for a record-breaking fifth time? ‘Welcome back, PC,’ wrote Maxim.

Check it out!

The amazingly talented Priyanka Chopra has won the title for the fourth time. The actress had earlier bagged the title in 2011, 2013 and in 2016.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently in India and is going around the city with her rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas. She took Nick along with her to Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s Mehendi ceremony. On the work front, she will be seen in ‘Bharat’ alongside Salman Khan as her American TV show ‘Quantico’ will wrap up after the ongoing third season. She is also awaiting the release of her Hollywood films, ‘A Kid Like Jake’ and ‘Isn’t It Romantic’.

We are so proud of you, Priyanka!