From being Miss World to UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka Chopra is an all-rounder. Now, joining the likes of Rishi Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna, Ayushmann Khurana and other Bollywood actors who turned authors, Priyanka Chopra is all set to release her memoir ‘Unfinished’ in 2019. The memoir, which will be a collection of personal essays, stories, and observations, will be published simultaneously in the US where she has left an imprint with her character Alex Parrish on ABC’s TV drama series Quantico and in the UK.

PeeCee, who produces films under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures issued a press statement on Unfinished: “The flavour of the book will be honest, funny, spirited, bold, and rebellious, just like me. I have always been a private person; I’ve never spoken about my feelings during my journey but I am ready to do so now.” Explaining more about her purpose of penning these short stories and personal experiences, she added, “I was raised to be fearless when it came to opinions, and I would like to tell my story in the hopes of inspiring people–especially women–to change the conversation, to shatter glass ceilings. Women are always told we can’t have everything. I want everything, and I believe anyone else can have it too. I’m proof of it.”

Manasi Subramaniam, Senior Commissioning Editor of Penguin Random House India, said that ‘Unfinished’ will not be just a memoir but a manifesto for women who believe that they cannot just have it all but that they deserve it all. “Priyanka is one of the most influential women in the world and it is not a badge she wears lightly. I love how unapologetic she is about her success and her ambition. There’s something about the Priyanka Chopra phenomenon that feels both revolutionary and accessible, and that’s entirely a result of the person that she is.” she said.

Meru Gokhale, Editor-in-Chief of a leading publishing house, said, “I met Priyanka Chopra for the first time when she delivered the Penguin Annual Lecture in New Delhi in 2017 and was amazed at the way people in the audience, and especially young women, responded to her words, her provocation and her rallying cry. At Penguin Random House India, we are committed to publishing strong female role models, and are immensely proud of having Priyanka Chopra on that list.”

Priyanka will return to Bollywood with Ali Abbas Zafar’s ‘Bharat’ with Salman Khan as her co-star. The movie will hit the screens in 2019.