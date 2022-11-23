Why Akshay Kumar & Priyanka Chopra Stopped Working Together? Deets Inside

Actor Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra had one of the best chemistry and loved duos in Bollywood. They both had done several blockbuster movies together like Aitraaz, Aitbaar, Mujhse Shadi Karogi and Andaz. But what happened between them? After having so much love from the audience, the duo refused to work together. Priyanka and Akshay did several movies between 2003-2005 but after that, they never shared the screen.

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan revealed that the main reason was Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle Khanna is the wife of actor Akshay Kumar and they both are blessed with two kids. As Suneel said, she had an objection to Akshay and Priyanka’s couple. Suneel revealed that Akshay was the first choice for his movie ‘Barsaat’ starring Priyanka Chopra and Bipasha Basu. Akshay and Priyanka had shot the song also but then Akshay backoff from the movie and the director roped Bobby Deol as the main lead.

While sharing his views through Bollywood Hungama, Suneel said, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were a very good pair, very similar in terms of their traits. They had amazing chemistry. I thought the song looked beautiful; no vulgarity, no obscenity, very sensuous. Then Priyanka went on a world tour, and when she came back… I don’t know what happened in between.”

He continued and said, “By then, I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife. She had issues with Priyanka, I was told… I feel the profession has its hazards. Sometimes, the proximity, the individual’s lifestyles, all these things come in the way and the media blows it out of proportion, without realising how much loss a filmmaker could suffer because of it.”

However, Akshay and Priyanka went so far in their careers as well as in their personal life too. They make their place among the best celebs in the industry.