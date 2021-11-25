Why And How Should You Try Kissing Your Lover On The Neck?

Women adore kissing on the neck! There are numerous nerve endings between the neck and the shoulder, according to research. But how does it truly feel or will it feel if you try it? Everything you need to know is right here.

It’s hot

Kissing on the neck may be a sensual and filthy experience. It makes the other person want more. It drives a lot of ladies insane. A kiss is the most intimate form of love that can exist in all eternity. The touch of your partner’s lips over yours can send waves of love and affection within you. This pure form of love requires no spoken communication but just the longing look of love, mixed with utmost fondness and desire.

Tender kiss

A tender kiss on the lips signifies promise, ignites passion and relays togetherness in all its glory. The art of kissing shouldn’t be simple, but as creative as you can be, because after all, it’s how you tell your partner how much you love them!

The Smell

Most women’s necks smell lovely. Because they apply perfume on the area beneath the ear or the rest of the neck. The aroma tends to encompass you, and we all know that perfumes have their own way of stimulating our olfactory nerves, which boosts our mood. As a result, there is nothing to lose.

Teasing the sensitive area

A neck kiss entices the other person, making them want more. It is also the most effective technique to play aggressively. Simply kiss and tickle a little on the neck to create space. Every female enjoys neck kisses, and it is a weakness for the majority of them. Even if she doesn’t seem to be in the mood, it turns her on.

Experiment more.

Kissing on the neck can stimulate the senses. Experiment with different styles and spots on the neck to discover what gives you goosebumps. Try kissing with moist lips and then blowing lightly on the wet region, blowing on the neck, and so on. This is the greatest and safest place to experiment on anyone.