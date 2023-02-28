Why Arbaaz Khan Raised Questions On Hosting Skills Of Shah Rukh Khan? Read Full News

Actor Arbaaz Khan is in limelight these days for his chat show ‘The Invincibles with Arbaaz Khan’. In this show shown on Bollywood Bubble, Arbaaz asked many questions to the old generation of Bollywood. He has interviewed everyone from Helen to Javed Akhtar in his show so far. During this, he asked many questions to veteran artists of the 70-80s, to which he got honest answers. Now in an interview, Arbaaz Khan has spoken about Shah Rukh Khan.

Arbaaz Khan made his directorial debut with the film ‘Dabangg 2’. Before becoming a director, he is an actor and now it would not be wrong to call him a host. Multitalented Arbaaz Khan was candid when asked about the hosting style of other actors. He said that Shah Rukh Khan could not do this magic on the screen as a host, so Amitabh Bachchan did. He feels that the audience must have thought him fake and he could not bring naturalness on the screen.

Arbaaz Khan talked about his hosting style in an interview given to The Free Press Journal. He said that his way of hosting the show is quite natural. There are some actors who came into limelight because of their hosting style, but there have been some actors who could not connect with the audience. Arbaaz said Salman Khan connected with the audience with ‘Dus Ka Dum’ and Amitabh Bachchan with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. His career also got a boostup after the reality show.

Arbaaz said that Shah Rukh Khan could not pull off such magic. It might have seemed fake to the audience. You have to be smart like Amitabh Bachchan on television. Amitabh Bachchan knows who his audience is. Significantly, Shah Rukh Khan has hosted the third season of KBC. Apart from this, he also hosted ‘Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?’