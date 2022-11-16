Why Are Heart Attacks Caused By Exercise? Shah Rukh & Varun Dhawan’s Trainer Revealed

Bollywood and TV actors sweat hard in the gym to look handsome and attract fans so that they look fit and fans appreciate their bodies. However, of late, actors have been suffering cardiac arrest and dying while gymming. Most of the fans are surprised by this, how is it happening that cardiac arrest occurs while doing gym? Its effect is also visible in the health fitness business.

At the same time, celebrity fitness trainer Prashant Sawant talked about this thing. For your information, let us tell you that Prashant has been associated with the fitness industry for the last 25 years. Presently he is training Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan. He says that the news of cardiac arrest (heart attack) happening during exercise has created an atmosphere of fear among fitness-conscious people. There has been a lot of change after the Corona.

I meet people every day. For this reason, I believe that after Corona, many changes have been seen in the body and immunity of the people. They may not be able to understand these changes. Problems have started coming into the heart of many people. Due to the increasing number of deaths due to heart attacks, there is a lot of fear about fitness. I would just say that going to the gym and exercising has always been in favour of the body and not against it.

Exercise has never been the cause of heart attack, it is largely the lifestyle of the people responsible for it. You never get your proper checkup done, cholesterol has increased, and any new disease has come in the heart, these are the main reasons. You cannot blame exercise for a heart attack. You should keep getting your body checkup done.