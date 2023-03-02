Why Did Madhuri Dixit Nene State That Her Wedding To Shriram Nene Is Tough?

The well-known Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit Nene is fully committed to her career and has some truly outstanding film and television projects in the works. The stunning actress, who is having an extremely successful second career in show business, is joyfully wed to prominent cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr. Shriram Nene. Madhuri Dixit and Dr. Nene are one of perfect couples in B’town and frequently catch the attention of their fans and online users with their lovely social media posts and reel videos.

Madhuri Dixit discusses how difficult her marriage to Dr. Shriram Nene is.

The video was just posted on Dr. Shriram Nene’s official YouTube account. The actress, who described her relationship with Dr. Nene as “difficult yet gorgeous,” is incredibly proud of him and his accomplishments. “The kind of time you people have to keep makes it difficult. Whether it’s day or night, and depending on the call schedule, you may occasionally be on call every other day or even skip a day “The Maja Ma actress said that she shares a home with a doctor who has achieved great success in his field.

“Being in charge of so many things makes it difficult to take care of the kids, get them home, and other things. Another thing to think about is the timetables. A significant event might be taking place while you are away if you are at the hospital caring for someone else. You sometimes have to look after someone else when I’m sick, “Added Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Madhuri on their parental responsibilities

She mentioned, Although being extremely busy with their different occupations, both have always made sure to find time for their children Arin and Ryan. While there are moments when it is challenging, there are also times when we are confident that whatever we are doing in life is right and what we both desire “She spoke up.

The most crucial factor in marriage

Oddly, Madhuri, who is proud of her husband’s successes, said that understanding your partner is the most important part of a marriage.