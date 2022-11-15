Why Gigi Hadid Skips Her New Boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio’s Star-studded Birthday Bash?

Leonardo DiCaprio recently celebrated his 48th birthday with a star-studded event in a private residence in Beverly Hills attended by the who’s who of Hollywood.

The Oscar winner organised a party with a guest list that included intimate friends from the entertainment and music industries.

According to Entertainment Tonight, one of Leonardo’s closest business buddies, Tobey Maguire, was also seen arriving at the party. The actor, who was recently seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reportedly wore a basic black sweater and black hat to the celebration.

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 48th birthday at a private mansion in California with a party for all of his celebrity friends, including Rebel Wilson, Ashton Kutcher, Sir Mick Jagger, and Jamie Foxx. Bradley Cooper was seen at DiCaprio’s party with close friend Kate Hudson, amid rumours that the actor is reuniting with ex Irina Shayk.

Actors Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Tobey Maguire, and Adrien Brody attended the party, as did basketball player LeBron James and his wife, Savannah, sports agent Rich Paul, and Leonardo’s parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirke.

According to TMZ, visitors were instructed to place their phones in security bags to prevent photographs from the party from being shared on social media, according to aceshowbiz.com.

According to a source, People.com, “It was a fantastic party complete with music, cocktails, and catered food. The guest list was star-studded, but supermodel Gigi Hadid was nowhere to be found, despite her rumoured romance with the birthday boy in recent weeks.”

They were previously seen together at a New York Fashion Week party in September, with a source telling People: “She seemed to be overjoyed and eager to see him. She is drawn to him. He is very nice to her. He appeals to her because he is mature and pleasant.”

According to the source, Gigi’s first priority is to be a mother to her daughter Khai, her first child with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, who was born in September 2020. Zayn and Gigi’s relationship ended in 2021.