Why Is Abortion Still A Taboo In Our Society? Read More

Abortion is not a procedure that a woman wants to go through. In fact, it’s so unpleasant that we’ll take just about any precaution we can to avoid it. We’re sold the pill, the implant, the IUD, condoms… it’s all pushed in our faces as expensive, sometimes painful ways to avoid having to have an abortion.

Even typing the word abortion makes me feel uncomfortable as if it’s not something I should say — especially in a public space like the internet. Even among progressive, forward-thinking women who proudly call themselves feminists, discussing abortion openly seemed like an NSFW topic we shouldn’t really broach, especially among coworkers.

But why is that?

It appears to be the only topic kept off-limits in an age where literally being naked on the internet is grounds for worldwide fame and near-billionaire status. We proudly display our bathroom cabinets, bragging about our skincare routines and revealing how to get rid of unsightly scars, pussy pimples, and even rouge hairs. Under the empowering concept of, well, empowerment, we strip down to our underwear and grace nude magazine covers. We share news of famous women who have overcome adversity and proudly discuss medical procedures such as double mastectomies and hysterectomies. We applaud women who have spoken out against sexual assault and shared their uncut rape stories. We are a society that has come to accept that women are as diverse as their stories — and that we have gotten pretty good at hearing about other people’s suffering and loss. Abortion, despite this, continues to fly under the radar.

It’s not a subject that’s brought up casually. A woman is unlikely to tell her extended networks about her decision to have an abortion outside of a close circle of friends. She might not even tell anyone. However, research suggests that one-quarter to one-third of all Australian women will have an abortion during their lifetime. Three-quarters. Those are impressive figures.

The fact that the law isn’t exactly on our side doesn’t help matters. Abortion is still illegal in many parts of the world, and the only way to get one is for a doctor to certify that a woman’s mental or physical health is in jeopardy. This could be enough of a deterrent for young or religious women. Furthermore, because safe access zone laws have yet to be passed in some Australian states, even entering a clinic for an abortion is a risk.

Even progressive women seem to struggle with the idea of speaking out about abortions, even though stigmas surrounding women and their bodies are fading. It’s not the sort of thing you want to go through alone, what with all the thinking and often emotional trauma that comes with considering and then carrying out an abortion — but once it’s done, it’s as if it never happened. That is, at least, what our culture has promoted.

Of course, I’m not advocating that we post about our abortions on social media, shout it from the rooftops, or contact A Current Affair about our recovery — it’s still a contentious issue with institutional and cultural opposition — but a little more discussion wouldn’t hurt. The key to progress is always to return to normalcy. Once upon a time, Hollywood celebrities would never have spoken out about sexual harassment. It’s now a legitimate movement.

While abortion should not be a topic of conversation at dinner, it would not be difficult for us as a society to loosen up a little about the realities of it. Because let’s face it, if one-third of all men had abortions, we wouldn’t need to shop for contraception. In the first place, it would work. Even though the MTP act was enacted almost 50 years ago, and women’s right to abortion was vindicated, abortion remains a contentious and taboo topic in India. Although the half-decade-old law is probably the most liberal in the world, it is not without flaws.

Unfortunately, it has only served to give women the cold shoulder when they are confronted with life-threatening situations. According to the Abortion Assessment Project (one of the most comprehensive Indian studies on abortion that ran from 2000 to 2004), 56 percent of all abortions in India were unsafe! According to statistics, 3.6 million 6.4 million abortions performed each year were unsafe. The deaths caused by these unsafe abortions accounted for up to 13% of all maternal deaths in the country! Let us talk about women and their right to choose abortion on Mother’s Day 2018.

As depressing as this may sound, there are provisions in the act that have assisted women in de-stigmatizing abortion to some extent. If you’re not yet aware of how the capital L supports women’s right to seek an abortion, you should be aware of the following requirements.

It is permissible.

Know that abortion is not illegal, regardless of how many shady billboards you’ve seen that say “Abortion karaye.” Since 1971, it has unquestionably been legal in India. Abortion became legal in 1971, thanks to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act. However, it can only be done legally up to 20 weeks after conception.

Abortion is only legal in four circumstances.

The decision to end your pregnancy is purely coincidental and cannot be made of your own volition. Legal abortion can be performed in one of four circumstances:

– If the mother’s life or physical or mental health is jeopardized by continuing the pregnancy; – If the fetus has any severe abnormalities

– If pregnancy occurred as a result of contraception failure (but this is only applicable to married women)

– If the pregnancy is the result of rape or sexual assault.

You don’t get to choose whether or not to abort; only the doctor has that authority.

A woman’s decision to have an abortion is solely up to her doctor’s discretion. It is not a right that can be exercised solely by a woman’s decision. In addition, if the abortion is performed during the first trimester (up to 12 weeks after conception), the woman only needs the approval of one doctor. If she goes beyond the 12-week mark (from 12 to 20 weeks), she’ll need two doctors’ approval.

You do not need your family’s or husband’s consent if you are an adult. Frequently, especially in a country like ours, women are asked to obtain their husbands’ or families’ consent before proceeding to the operating table. The MTP Act, on the other hand, gives adult women the power to make their own decisions. Except for the mother’s consent, a doctor is not allowed to ask anyone else’s permission.

Abortion is covered by the right to privacy.

Yes, that is correct. “A woman’s freedom of choice whether to bear a child or abort her pregnancy are areas that fall within the realm of privacy,” the Supreme Court of India said in a landmark decision.