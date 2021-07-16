Why is it important to have financial independence?

Earn so much money so that you shop until your heart is contained without having to look at the price tag. This is mostly a dream of every normal girl. It gives her joy and independence. Unfortunately, the importance of financial independence is not taken very seriously by women in India. Financial Independence comes when you have a definite running source of income.

It gives a heartbreaking feeling when you are dependent on someone. It takes away your freedom to do whatever you want. You are by law, without anyone telling, are under someone and controlled by someone. Modern women hate to be controlling and they like building their careers and themselves the way they want. Nobody gives a damn if you are someone who is not standing on their own feet.

It makes you feel confident. You have used your intelligence and the resources you had to empower you. Nothing can give you the confidence that having financial independence does. Once you are confident and believe in yourself, you have a solid foundation. Nothing shatters that foundation. Why waste all those things you have learned over a period and talent that you have acquired? Can there be anything more than that?

You will always have something to go to when other things in life are not working. Some things in life will not happen as per your plan, but if you are financially sound and you work for something you believe in then you will feel sorted. At least that part of your life is safe and secure. Life may give you unexpected turns and you will thank yourself for standing on your own feet. There will many a times situation in life where you will have to choose between certain things that you do not want to choose. But if your foundation in your career is strong then decisions will be easy.