Why is it important to talk about heredity health problems with your children?

We inherit the genes of our parents. We are made of their DNA. So there is a high probability that you may get what health problems they had. Heredity health problems are the complication that you get if one of your parents suffered from that particular problem. You have no control over what is coming from your parents but you can always control how it should affect you. You can have an inheritance of heart disease, arthritis, obesity, cancer, high blood pressure, etc.

It is always better to be vocal about whatever health problems you are suffering and guiding your children accordingly. One, they will be mentally prepared, and second, they can do something or change their habits to avoid suffering. We all want a better life for the next generation and nobody wants their kids to undergo any pain and discomfort.

Many people say this if they knew their parents suffered from certain hereditary diseases, they would have done something to avoid it or delayed it. Nowadays, many women suffer from PCOS, PCOD, Thyroid, BP issues, diabetes, etc. There are high chances that their daughters might suffer from the same. They need medication and proper treatment, a good lifestyle to cure it and keep it under control. These are small issues, but one cannot overlook them as they cause a lot of trouble afterwards if not taken seriously.

We all know that we should follow a good healthy lifestyle, do exercises regularly, and take a properly balanced diet. Doctors, influencers, and now even social media influencers have been saying this for ages about the importance of doing so. But we do not take it seriously unless we have some issue or some eye-opening incidence. So instead of looking for a cure, you can take precautions.