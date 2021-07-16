Why Is Taapsee Pannu Dating Denmark’s Badminton Player Mathias Boe?

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu’s alleged boyfriend Mathias Boe recently celebrated his birthday with the actress and her sister Shagun Pannu. Yesterday, Taapsee announced the opening of her new production house called ‘Outsiders films’. She unveiled the logo on Instagram.



Taapsee’s rumored boyfriend Mathias Boe commented on the post where she announced her production house and wrote, “I will do a movie for free. Hit Like if you want to see me in a Bollywood movie.” One Instagram user replied to his comment saying, “I can’t believe she is dating you man. She is so precious but it doesn’t matter how intelligent a girl is, there comes a time when she can’t decide between right and wrong. I think it was that time when you found her.” To which Mathias answered with a witty and salute-worthy response, “Hi man, yes you are 100% right.” Later, Mathias took to his Instagram stories and shared the conversation with the troll and captioned it saying, “When you get trolled by a keyboard warrior, just agree with it.”





Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has donned the producer’s hat for her upcoming film, Blurr. Zee Studios, in association with Taapsee’s Outsider Films and Echelon Productions, unveiled the first-look poster of Blurr today, July 15. Blurr is directed by Ajay Bahl, who has co-written the psychological thriller with Pawan Sony. Taapsee Pannu announced the launch of her production house today morning. Now, the actress has posted the first-look poster of her maiden production, Blurr. Sharing the first-look poster and the motion poster of Blurr, Taapsee wrote, “You haven’t seen it all. As yet! #Blurr #AjayBahl #PawanSony @zeestudiosofficial #OutsidersFilms @echelonproduction @itsvishalrana @pranjalnk @manavdurga (sic).”





Speaking about her first project as a producer, Taapsee Pannu said, “So thrilled to bring out my first film as a producer and to be associated with Zee Studios, one of the largest production houses of our country and Echelon productions. Blurr is a story of a girl caught up in unavoidable circumstances, and how she rises above her situation and fights back overcoming her ordeal. Can’t wait for you to watch me take on the challenges. With the thrill and drama it promises and the narrative it brings, it will definitely stay with the audience for a long time.” Taapsee has many films in her kitty. She recently signed the Telugu film Mishan Impossible with Swaroop RSJ. On July 8, she started shooting for the film in Hyderabad. She also has Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, and Shabaash Mithu in the pipeline.