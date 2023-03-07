Karan Johar, popularly known as KJo needs no introduction as he is India’s renowned filmmaker, director, and producer, who has received several accolades for his blockbuster films. The family dramas, the romance, melodious romantic songs, and unique stories, definitely curate that Bollywood is incomplete without Karan Johar. Recently he confessed in an interview that he had fought with Aditya Chopra during the film shooting of film Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

Karan Johar’s Big Fight With the Producer Aditya Chora

Karan during his interview with Anupama Chopra revealed that he and producer Aditya Chopra got into a heated argument about a sexual sequence in the 2006 movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Aditya said that “India will not tolerate it,” whereas Karan believed that a relationship cannot exist without having sex.

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna Sex Scene



The sex scene was between Rani Mukherjee and Shahrukh Khan. During his interview on Anupama Chopra’s All About Movies podcast, Karan responded to a question about that specific scene by saying, “I was shooting that sequence, and I was at this large location that was snowed out, and Adi phoned me. Listen, I’ve been thinking about it for the past few days, and it’s been weighing heavily on my mind, he added. They shouldn’t have sex, in my opinion. I have a suspicion that India won’t accept it. Since they are guilty of it, they should be direct and apologise. I responded, “No, I’m going to do it. How can you be in a relationship and not have sex?’”

Karan Johar Felt Aditya Chopra was Right

When Karan Johar watched the film much later he thought Aditya Chopra was right. He said, “Not optically or anything, but commercially. I feel the country would’ve been far more receptive of the love story had they not gone ahead with a physically intimate relationship,”.

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna earned 110.26 crores at the global box office despite receiving mixed reviews. Meanwhile, Karan is presently filming the final schedule of his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He is shooting along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Gulmarg.