Manipur’s Mirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting category at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last week. She is the first Indian weightlifter to win the silver medal at the Olympic Games. After she returned to India to a grand welcome was felicitated by union ministers, an image from the ceremony is viral on social media. The viral post shows a banner, purportedly thanking PM Narendra Modi for awarding an Olympic medal to Mirabai. We can also see the images of PM Modi and Mirabai on the banner.

The Hindi text on the banner translates to, “Thank you Modi ji for giving a medal to Mirabai Chanu.” It is anyone’s guess when looking at the background of the photo and read what’s written. The question is whether Mirabai Chanu has brought the medal for India by her hard work amidst leading a life of hardships or Prime minister Modi has given it? If so, then this self-proclaimed giver of goods, “Modiji” should be giving medals to the entire Olympic team even before they embarked on Tokyo!

The morphed and archived versions of similar posts can be seen across social media platforms. A prominent media house’s Anti-Fake News War Room has found that the image in circulation is morphed. While the original banner has the image of PM Modi, there was no Hindi text on it “thanking” him for Mirabai’s Olympic medal. The original version of the image in question was carried in a press release by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on July 27.

Comparing the banner in this image to the one in question, we can clearly understand that the line “Thank you Modi ji for getting Mirabai Chanu a medal” was not present on the original banner. According to the ministry’s press release, the image was part of the felicitation ceremony held by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence for Mirabai and her coach Vijay Sharma on July 27. Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Kishan Reddy, and Sarbananda were also present at the event. Press Information Bureau (PIB) has also shared videos and images from the event on its Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram handle. It is hence clear that the image in question is morphed and the original banner by the ministry does not thank PM Modi for Mirabai’s silver medal. The Sanghi brigades are at large in the social media to plant misinformation and create misguided national consent. It is high time that the media identify these crooks.