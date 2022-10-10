Miss India, runner Manya Singh entered the reality show Bigg Boss just a week ago, and she is already in the bad books of the audience and some popular TV celebrities like Arjun Bijlani, Kamya Punjabi and now including Gauhar Khan as well. There was an argument between Manya and popular TV actress Sreejita Dey, in which Miss India got a bit personal.

Both the contestants were arguing and shouting at each other, but the fight eventually got worst when Manya targeted Sreejita by negatively commenting on her profession and considering her an undeserving normal TV actress. But the actual statement that provoked the audience section and other TV celebrities was the point made by Manya in which she was being very sniffy and considered herself the most reputed person in the world and was also found degrading TV stars, which she forgot the fact that ‘Success’ is a temporary thing.

Here are the tweets made by celebrities as a reaction towards Manya’s provoking statement. Have a look!

After Manya’s provoking statement, TV Celebrities including Arjun Bijlani, Kamya Punjabi and Gauhar Khan came in support of Sreejita Dey and made tweets criticizing Manya for her negative behaviour and attitude.