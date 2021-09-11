The 15th season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ is making a lot of headlines among the people. Soon it is going to hit the audience. This is the reason that every day new information related to the show is coming out.

Now the news is coming that actress Bhumika Chawla has also been approached for this. Now her entry into the show will undoubtedly increase the enthusiasm of the audience about it.

Producers are in constant touch with Bhumika-

According to the report, the makers are in talks with Bhumika Chawla for the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’. Discussions are on with her in this regard. Now whether Bhumika has done yes for the show or not, this information is not available at the moment. However, it is heard that she has shown interest in it.

Apart from the role, other Bollywood beauties have also been approached for this. However, the audience is waiting for the official verdict.

Salman’s film ‘Tere Naam’ made the role a star-

Talking about the role, apart from Bollywood, she has worked in many South films. However, Salman Khan’s film ‘Tere Naam’ made her an overnight star. It was Bhumika’s first Hindi film and it brought her recognition in Bollywood. After this, she did ‘Run’, ‘Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha’ and ‘M.S. Also worked in ‘Dhoni – The Untold Story. The role was last seen by the audience in the web series ‘Bhram’ in 2019.

Bhumika’s career can pick up the pace with ‘Bigg Boss’-

‘Bigg Boss 15’ can give a new flight to Bhumika’s career. The audience has not seen her on-screen for a long time. In such a situation, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ can reunite the broken relationship between her and the audience. After this, she can start her second innings in Bollywood. ‘Bigg Boss’ has given many actors a chance to start their careers again. Maybe the fate of the role will also be revealed from this show.

These stars can also take entry in ‘Bigg Boss’-

Let us tell you that Riya Chakraborty can be seen in the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’. Riya’s image has been tarnished due to being seen as an accused in the Sushant case, which she can take the help of ‘Bigg Boss’ to improve. Apart from them, Parth Samthaan, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya, Mohsin Khan, and Disha Parmar can participate in the show. TV actress Neha Marda can also be seen in the show.