Anupam Kher is an actor who has always surprised the audience across the world with his performances for more than three decades now. Even to this day, he never fails to surprise audience with his talent. Anupam Kher has completed 34 years in cinema and the story of his life is inspiring. We will next see this powerhouse of talent in the movie The Accidental Prime Minister.

Recently, Anupam, who has been vocal about India’s social, political and economic issues, says he will keep talking about the country without joining the world of politics. For the unversed, Anupam’s wife Kirron Kher is a member of Lok Sabha. In May 2014, she was elected to the Lok Sabha from Chandigarh.

When a Twitter user asked Anupam to rate Modi’s performance as a Prime Minister and if he has worked on issues that the nation is suffering from, the actor said: “PM Modi is earnestly working for the betterment of the country. It is for all to see. I have faith in his capabilities and intentions.”

When asked to draw a comparison between Rahul Gandhi & PM Modi, Anupam commented: “Mr. Modi is a self made man. He seems to have kind of a road map for the development of India. Mr. Gandhi has so far got things on a platter so he is yet to tell us what is his vision for the future of India.”

A user urged Anupam to point out one work by Modi with proof for the betterment of India and its poor people. “For that you can file a RTI,” responded Anupam, who, in another response, shared that his favourite Prime Ministers of India have been Lal Bahadar Shastri and PV Narasimha Rao, apart from Modi.

He said he also found the Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee “remarkable and very inspirational”. Who do you think will win the 2019 general elections, asked one user. “The party that gets the maximum votes,” Anupam said.

Asked if there were any chances of him joining politics, the “Saaransh” actor said: “I will continue talking about the country without joining politics.”

Talking about The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam will be seen essaying former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in the movie. The film is based on a book by Sanjaya Baru, a former media advisor to Manmohan Singh.



