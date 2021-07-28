Anupamaa is one of the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma in the lead role, the story revolves around an ordinary housewife (played by Rupali Ganguly) with extraordinary values, whose ex-husband Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu Pandey) lives with his new wife Kavya (played by Madalsa) under the same roof. The story goes on about the character’s bickering about ordinary problems. Kavya is always jealous of how perfect everyone thinks Anupamaa is.

Vanraj will get jelly of Anupamaa

As seen in the most recent episode, Mansi Jain visited Vanraj’s cafe as a critic. She orders dishes that only Anupamaa can make perfectly. Everyone is worried about the cafe closing forever if her reviews aren’t good, but Anupamaa saves the day by preparing the dishes. Mansi calls Anupamaa “star chef”. This makes Vanraj jealous of Anupamaa. Kavya will use this to her advantage and fill Vanraj’s ears against Anupamaa.

Advait to return to the show as Anupamaa’s lover

To all the Advait (played by Apoorv Agnihotri) fans who were upset by the actor bidding goodbye to the show, worry no more! The makers of the show are all set to bring our doctor back. This time though, he wouldn’t return just as their doctor, but as Anupamaa’s lover. Yes, you read that right!

Advait will return and confess that he had fallen in love with Anupamaa, but realized only after she went away home. Apparently, the doctor fell for her kindness and simplicity.

How will Vanraj react to this?

Rakhi will talk Paritosh into having an affair

Rakhi Dave is very upset about her princess daughter in a middle-class family. She absolutely hates the idea of her working household chores for them. She tried every possible way to make Kinjal leave them. But nothing worked. She thinks breaking her marriage is the only solution. She’ll talk Paritosh into having an affair.

Kinjal and Kavya will get pregnant together!

Rumors say that Kinjal and Kavya will get pregnant around the same time. Imagine two kids taking birth at the same time having a niece-uncle relationship!